Dog tries pup cup for the first time, pictures show his happy reaction

Do you remember the first time you tested something delicious that left you very happy? Turns out, this dog name Frank felt something similar after trying a pup cup for the first time. And a picture shared online perfectly showcases that. There is a chance that the post about the dog will leave you with a huge smile.

The pictures were posted on the Instagram page We Rate Dogs. One of the images show the dog enjoying the pup cup. The other picture captures his reaction after eating the food item. They also posted a sweet caption along with the photographs. “This is Frank. He just got his first ever pup cup. The experience was everything he thought it would be and more. 12/10 give him a moment,” they wrote.

Take a look at the post:

This is Frank. He just got his first ever pup cup. The experience was everything he thought it would be and more. 12/10 give him a moment pic.twitter.com/Wz4cQqDtMi — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 2, 2022

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 7,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also prompted people to share various kinds of comments.

“Question: does Frank know he's absolutely perfect?” wrote a Twitter user. To which, a reply came, “Answer: absolutely yes.” Another individual asked, “I live under a rock. What's a pup cup. Everybody looks happy having it lol.” To which, a Twitter user replied, “It’s a child-size or smaller cup from a coffee shop. They squirt some whipped cream into it for your dog (usually riding in the car) to enjoy when you buy your coffee drink. My dog that rides shotgun is on a super low fat diet, so my local place gives her nonfat milk instead.” Some also posted pictures of their pet babies enjoying pup cups.

What are your thoughts on the post?

