‘Dogesh bhai just missed the flight’: Stray dog chilling on chair outside Bengaluru airport wins internet’s love

A heart-warming video from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has gone viral on Instagram, capturing an unexpected ‘passenger’ making itself comfortable. A clip of a stray dog relaxing at Bengaluru airport touched hearts online.(Instagram/rawat_akhilesh_ansh)

Shared by Instagram user Akhilesh Rawat, the clip opens with shots of the outdoor waiting area where travellers are seen walking or resting on chairs. The camera then pans to an unusual sight — a stray dog sprawled across one of the passenger seats.

The moment, both amusing and endearing, was shared with the witty caption, “Dogesh bhai just missed the flight.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The light-hearted post has struck a chord with viewers, amassing more than four lakh views and widespread appreciation within days.

Warm reactions from social media users

Far from drawing complaints, the dog’s presence has sparked overwhelmingly positive reactions online. Many praised the airport staff for letting the animal rest undisturbed. One user commented, “Salute to the airport staff who did not shoo him away.” Another remarked, “This is Karnataka, we treat everyone the same.”

Frequent travellers even suggested that the dog has become a regular fixture at the airport. One person wrote, “He is always there. I have been there four times and I have always seen him for the past two years.” Others were moved by the sense of calm the video conveyed. “Let the baby sleep in peace,” one user said, while another added, “I feel relaxed just watching this. The aura is so pure and it gives us peace.”

Humour also flowed freely in the comments. A playful response read, “Bro is experiencing heavy jetlag.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)