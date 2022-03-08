Doggo teaches puppy brother how to 'sing' in this cute video. Watch

The videos that show cute moments of bonding between doggo siblings are always quite a delightful watch. These are the videos that make netizens laugh out loud and go ‘aww,’ both at the same time. This video that was posted by the Instagram page called Barked, shows exactly that kind of a moment between an older Samoyed doggo and a younger Husky puppy. There is a chance that this dog video will simply make your day.

The video opens to show the two dogs sitting in a room and being recorded by their human. All of this, while the very talented duo decide to perform a concert. By which, of course, it is just meant that the two continue howling. As the Samoyed dog takes the lead, the cute Husky puppy follows suit in a very obedient yet cute way.

This video was originally posted to the page dedicated to the doggos named Rocky and Akimo. “We proudly present ROCKIMO in concert. Tickets available via DM,” reads the caption that it was shared with.

In the recent reshare by Barked on Instagram, the video has been captioned with, “Teaching the little bro how to sing.” This little concert by the two adorable fur babies has left many people with a smile on their face and will likely have the same effect on you.

Watch it right here:

This video was posted on Instagram a little more than two hours ago and has already gone viral enough to gather more than 32,000 views. It has also received several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring this musical performance by the two floofs.

“I'm learning it too,” commented an Instagram user. “Composed an entire song, these two cuties,” complimented another individual. Many others took to the comments section to post heart and heart-eyed face emojis.

What are your thoughts on this adorable dog video? Do you think they sing well?