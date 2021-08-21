Domino's Australia shares clip of watermelon pizza. Netizens have mixed reaction

If you are someone who gets uneasy at the thought of pineapples on pizza, then this new type of pizza from Domino's Australia may be tough to digest, literally. The pizza delivery chain launched a new variety of pizza in Australia that has now left netizens with mixed reactions. A clip, shared on the official Instagram account of Dominos Australia, shows the making process and tasting of the watermelon pizza.

“Y'all keep asking us for a low carb crust option. When we saw @elburritomonster make a pizza on a watermelon, we HAD to give it a go. Would you try it?” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with a person cutting a watermelon into thick slices. The video goes on to show the other steps like adding the sauce, grilling and adding the toppings.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 16, the clip has amassed over 15,000 views and several reactions. While some totally rejected the idea of putting watermelon as a pizza crust, others expressed that it was definitely an acquired taste. Many were of the opinion that barbecue sauce on watermelon would result in an interesting dish.

“I’d try it - would be refreshing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Why is this not illegal yet?” commented another. “Please stop. Please,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this watermelon pizza?

