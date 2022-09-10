Donkey wakes up pet parent in the middle of the night. The reason is a goat

A donkey being hailed as a ‘true friend’ after the animal did something amazing to get help for his goat friend whose head got stuck in a fence. Turns out, the donkey woke up its human in the middle of the night to let her know about the goat’s predicament. A post about the incident is winning people’s hearts and may have the same effect on you too.

“Donkey wakes the owner to alert her that his goat friend is stuck in the fence,” reads the caption posted along with the video. In the video, the pet parent explains how the donkey stood outside her house screaming until she came out. He then led her right to the enclosure where the goat was stuck. In the video, the human rescues the goat and showers both the animals with lots of love.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 43,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

I didn’t know I loved donkeys until right now,” posted a Reddit user. “I love donkeys, they are amazing,” shared another. A few wrote that the donkey is called Waffles. Just like this Reddit user who shared, “Makes it even better his name is Waffles.” Another individual wrote, “Looks like the Donkey even gave his pal some privacy during the rescue by knocking the camera over. That Donkey is a true pal.”