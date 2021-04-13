Driver struggles to parallel park, gets help from another. But there’s a twist

A video showing a driver trying to parallel park her car has captured netizens’ attention. Originally shared on TikTok and later on Twitter, the viral clip shows a hilarious twist at the end.

The video starts with a woman trying to parallel park her car. The clip shows her pulling into the parking space and pulling out trying to ace the maneuver to get her car in the proper position. Her ordeal ends when another woman guides her car in the proper parking position. However, what happens after that has now sparked laughter among people.

The way I screamed after watching the end of this video! 😩😩😩😂 pic.twitter.com/gTmu58sezO — Stepmother of Dragons 🐲 (@cheembeam) April 12, 2021

Posted on April 12, the clip has garnered over 13.4 million views and tons of comments. People shared all sorts of reactions at the unexpected twist at the end of the video. Many also couldn’t stop laughing at situation where a passer-by picked up her dog and went away from the area. Some pointed out how amazingly the woman in the second car taught the struggling driver how to parallel park.

I’m also dying at how she measured the paces. “Ok, the parking space is 20 hands long, and my car is 14 hands long. This should work, in theory.” — langston hued ひ🐍 (@glassgalaxi) April 12, 2021

It was the "how many of my feet is it" distance measuring method for me. pic.twitter.com/umKYRv3H9F — Clara Sia (@seriouslyclara) April 12, 2021

The moment when she realizes the hero is actually the villain pic.twitter.com/N1L5NWaJeV — Qondi 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@QondiNtini) April 13, 2021





What are your thoughts on this share?

Reminds me of when I first got my car. It took me like 15 minutes to parallel park and when I got out, I saw I had so much space that I could’ve just slid in. Fun times pic.twitter.com/gj4lZZdF3Z — DirtyComputer (@SeeYeaCuzNo) April 12, 2021

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON