Dubai glitters ahead of Diwali, Indian woman’s video captures festive spirit. Watch

With Diwali just around the corner, festive excitement is lighting up not only India but also the heart of Dubai. An Indian woman living in the city, Nikita Pancholi, recently captured the dazzling preparations in a video that has now gone viral. An Indian woman’s viral clip showed Dubai sparkling for Diwali, with apartments glowing in vibrant festive colours. (Instagram/lifebetweensweetandsalt)

Pancholi shared the clip on her official Instagram account, showcasing several Dubai apartment buildings adorned with colourful lights. Filmed from her car, the video beautifully captures the festive glow illuminating the city. A text overlay on the video reads, “Dubai is all ready for Diwali,” perfectly summing up the atmosphere.

Social media reacts with admiration

The video, shared with the caption, “It’s that time of the year. Dubai doesn’t just celebrate, it dazzles,” has already garnered over 165,000 views. Viewers have shared warm and joyful reactions, praising the city’s dazzling spirit and the festive atmosphere.

One user commented, “Beautiful. Greetings from Dubai,” while another added, “I am from Pakistan but I wish this Diwali was celebrated in Dubai, I’m in Abu Dhabi.” A third user shared, “Enjoy your celebration with Dubai vibes,” and another said, “This is so wholesome.”

One person commented, “OMG, Dubai looks so beautiful during Diwali,” while another shared, “I really love this sight, it’s so beautiful.” Another user remarked, “This feels like a piece of India away from home,” and one more added, “Dubai truly knows how to embrace every culture.”

The display of lights has come to symbolise how the festival of Diwali transcends borders, bringing together diverse communities in a spirit of joy and unity.