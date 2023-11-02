Dunki teaser: What are people saying about SRK's upcoming film?

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his birthday today. On his special day, the actor dropped the teaser for his upcoming film Dunki. The film is SRK's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. SRK is seen in a leading role alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film also features Vicky Kaushal. Dunki teaser was released on November 2.

Soon after the teaser released, many took to X to share their reactions.

Check out what people are saying about Dunki here:

A person said that this is going to be the “Greatest film ever.”

"#DunkiTeaser is what we cinema lovers are waiting for," said another and expressed their love for the upcoming film.

A few also shared how it is going to be a"Blockbuster film."

While many shared how they think that the movie is going to be a hit, a few were not impressed by the teaser.

Here's what others said about the film:

About the teaser of Dunki:

The teaser opens with a group of men and women crossing a desert, while a sharpshooter has his gun pointed at their backs. As the shooter pulls the trigger, the teaser goes back in time and shows a group of friends who aspire to work and eventually settle in London. These include Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and others.

When is the film releasing?

Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Jio Studios are collaborating together for the release of Dunki. It will hit theatres in India on December 22.

