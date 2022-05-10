Dutch singer's soulful cover of Coke Studio's Pasoori goes viral. Watch

If you are one to keep up with the latest songs that take social media, and the Internet in general, by a storm then there is a very low chance that you don't know of the song Pasoori. It is a massively successful track from Coke Studio's season 14 that features Pakistani musicians, is also popular in India and now around the world as well. Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, the singers, have made an international phenomenon with the song, which combines folk sounds with popular music.

And in a recent video that has been shared on Instagram by the Dutch singer Emma Heesters, one can see her belting out a soulful version of this song. She makes covers of popular Indian songs and has shared this cover of Pasoori in her lovely voice, that people evidently adore. She energetically performs the lively number with appropriate reactions in the clip.

”Pasoori, it was time for a new Reels! Sooo which song do you wanna hear next?” she posted as a caption to the Pasoori cover video. It has now gone all kinds of viral and has become a huge hit among Instagram users. It will likely make you groove to its beats as well.

Listen to Emma Heesters’ Pasoori cover below:

The video was shared on Instagram just four days ago and has received more than 1.1 million views on it already. It has also received several appreciative comments from people who praised her talent and her pronunciation.

An Instagram user wrote, “This is the best version of pasoori on the whole Internet.” “Lots of love from India,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “You are superb and gorgeous.”

What are your thoughts on this video?