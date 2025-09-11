Dutch woman living in India shares list of things every newcomer should know: 'Prepare to be fed to death'

A Dutch woman living in India has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a video about her experiences in the country. In her detailed post, Ivana shared her candid observations about Indian culture, travel tips, and everyday experiences that she wished she had known before her first visit. In her post, Ivana shared her candid observations about India.(Instagram/@ivanaperkovicofficial)

First, the foreign woman highlighted the warmth of Indian hospitality, saying, “Indians literally have a saying for their unrivaled hospitality - ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. It means the guest is god. Prepare to be fed to death!”

She also wrote about the central role of family in Indian life. “It’s difficult to understand how extremely important family is for Indian, unless you’ve spent time within an Indian family. So def try to befriend local people and see how they live,” she advised.

Offering tips for travellers, she stressed that the Taj Mahal deserves proper planning. “Plan a trip to Agra for 2/3 days in order to not have a lousy Taj experience. Be there at 6 am for a foreigner ticket, but keep in mind Taj is closed on Fridays for prayer,” she explained.

Ivana further described the Ganga river in Rishikesh as “a minty green colour, almost surreal”, but also warned visitors to dress modestly, stay cautious of strong currents, and prepare for icy waters."

The content creator also shared about her first attempt at wearing a saree, admitting, “It’s very difficult to put on if you’ve never worn one, but once it’s on, it’s super comfortable. Ask help from an aunty or at a salon.”

‘India is not overcrowded’

Challenging stereotypes, she added, “India is not overcrowded! There's plenty of space and 'slow' times. For the tourist places try to visit way before 10AM (like 8AM!) or you can go to more rural areas to escape all crowds. Be mindful of which places you visit without a guide though! Some places are even off limits for Indians.”

In her post, Ivana also touched on social customs. “Indians are very easy with personal space (what personal space?) but hugs do have a bit of an instruction. With women it's fine but with elderly ladies (and men!) you'd usually touch their feet to pay respect and for a blessing. With men just give a namaste, OR if it's a close friend, you hug from the side,” she explained.

She concluded with a lighthearted note about India’s diversity and daily adventures. “Punjabis are the party animals of India! Each Indian State has such a distinct culture and most have their own language! And riding a rickshaw never gets boring. Even after a million times, it's as fun and adventureous as the first time,” she wrote.