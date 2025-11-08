Eagle smashes through train windscreen in Jammu and Kashmir, loco pilot injured

A routine train journey in Jammu and Kashmir took a startling turn when an eagle crashed into the windscreen of the Baramulla Banihal service near Anantnag, leaving the locomotive pilot with minor injuries. According to a report by PTI, the incident occurred between Bijbehara and Anantnag railway stations and left railway staff stunned. An eagle broke a train’s windscreen in Jammu and Kashmir and injured the pilot.(X)

Windscreen shattered, pilot injured

Officials told PTI that the impact shattered the windscreen of the engine compartment, sending shards of glass flying inside the cabin. The locomotive pilot received minor facial injuries, including a scratch across his nose and bruising on his forehead. Despite the severity of the collision, the eagle landed safely inside the cabin.

Viral video shows aftermath

A video from the scene quickly spread across social media, capturing the dramatic aftermath. The camera focuses first on the shattered front glass of the train before moving to the eagle, which appears calm as it sits on the cabin floor. The visibly shaken locopilot can be seen nearby, with clear injuries on his face.

The person recording the video is heard saying, “This eagle flew into the windshield and broke through the glass, which injured the driver. The train was travelling from Baramulla to Banihal, on track number 19/10. The eagle is still sitting here.”

Recent wildlife railway collisions raise concern

This is not the first wildlife related railway incident reported this year. Earlier in July, three elephants including a female and its calf were killed after being run over by a train in Jhargram, West Bengal. PTI had reported at the time that the animals were struck on the tracks between Sardiha and Banshtola stations.

“Three elephants, a female elephant, its calf and a sub adult, were killed on the railway tracks between Sardiha and Banshtola stations in Jhargram district in the early hours of Friday,” said Sandeep Sundriyal, chief wildlife warden of West Bengal.