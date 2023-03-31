Ebay user lists chewed gum for 32 lakhs, claims it belongs to Robert Downey Jr

Several fans of various celebrities are known to purchase items used by their idols. In fact, there are even various websites that sell old clothes, accessories, and other things which have been owned by celebrities. Now, an ebay seller claims that he has a chewed gum by Robert Downey Jr and has put it up for a bid which starts at $40,000 (approximately. ₹32,80,000). Robert Downey Jr says that he believes in “aesthetic distance” and that he is not Tony Stark in real life(Photo:Shutterstock)

According to New York Post, when the Marvel actor appeared at Jon Favreau's Hollywood Walk of Fame last month, he had taken out the gum he was chewing and pasted it over Favreau's star jokingly. Now, an eBay user claims to have obtained Downey's used gum. The eBay listing has put the starting bid for the gum at $40,484.35. The bidding has now reached $55,000 (approximately. ₹45,21,000).

The seller on the website wrote, "Hello! I happened to be in the area during the event which had famous actor and producer Jon Favreau being added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the event, Robert Downey Jr himself put his gum on the star and presumably left it there, which I was able to snag. I'm selling it in the same condition I got it in, and it can be tested for his DNA. Will be shipped with tracked shipping and contained in a plastic container."

Take a look at the website here:

Ebay listing of Robert Downey Jr's chewed gum.((Ebay))

The listing prompted many people to take to Twitter and share their reaction. Check out a few of them below:

A Twitter user wrote, "Some guy got a wad of gum that came out of actor Robert Downey Jr.s mouth and it's up for auction on e-bay. Opening bid is $40,000. File it under "what"?! #nothingtospitat." Another person wrote, "This is just sad." A third person posted, "Buying it for scientific purposes."