Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta suggests ‘longer festive break’ on Diwali, people agree

Edelweiss MF’s Radhika Gupta took to X to share her thoughts about the Diwali holidays that corporate employees get in India. She suggested instead of one or two days, which people usually get during the festival, the employees should get a ‘longer festive break’. Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta's post has sparked a chatter on X. (Instagram/@iamradhikagupta)

“In all my years living in the West, the holiday season was long and extended. Christmas time off started after the 15th of December and continued through the New Year. In China, Chinese New Year has a long holiday. Unfortunately in India, Diwali holidays are usually 1 or 2 days in corporate offices. In years like this one when Diwali falls on a weekend, there is one day off. Many of us travel to be with families across the country, sometimes far and wide,” Radhika Gupta wrote.

“While we can take the days off, is there a care for a longer festive break, maybe a week-long one, as a country, so we can enjoy the festive season and family time without counting days?” she added.

Take a look at this post by Radhika Gupta:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has gathered close to 1.8 lakh views and counting. The post has further accumulated nearly 2,200 likes.

“In many of the MNCs, no holiday as Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday,” shared an X user. “Absolutely true. This has to be thought through that way and make Deepavali a big holiday time instead of just one day or two days off,” posted another. “Navratri to Diwali can be a good stretch,” suggested a third. “In the west maybe they don’t have as many public holidays as we have in India throughout the year but surely there is merit in this thought,” wrote a fourth.

A few also shared their opinions and tried explaining the reason behind such short holidays during Diwali. “The only reason, I believe, that this doesn't happen in India is because we already have a large number of public holidays scattered across the year for regional festivals and in memory of great personalities (combined with weekend offs),” commented an X user. “It is Diwali in the North, Durga pooja in the East, different regions have different important festivals. It can't be generalised with Diwali,” shared another.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON