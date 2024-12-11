‘Education can’t guarantee literacy’: Woman slams friends for talking about her ‘short dress’ at Diljit Dosanjh concert

A video of a woman has surfaced on the internet in which she calls out her friends, claiming that they talked about her “short dress” behind her back. In the video, she narrates her experience at Diljit Dosanjh's recently-concluded Bengaluru concert, where she faced negative remarks from “people she thought were her friends”. The video has sparked a controversy on social media, with many sharing their thoughts about the entire incident. The woman expressed frustration over her friends’ behaviour during Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bengaluru. (File Photo, Instagram/@muskan.madaan_)

“I still couldn’t believe I called them friends,” Instagram user Muskan Madaan wrote. In the video, she claimed that she had attended the event in a black dress. A picture in her video shows her wearing a beautiful black dress adorned with intricate designs.

As the video unfolds, the woman shares her emotional journey, explaining what led her to question her friendship and publicly call out her friends.

Take a look at the viral video:

How did social media react?

“This could have been a one-on-one conversation. Sadly, it is easier to go vocal online than speak up directly. Don't take me wrong, I'm with you. What you felt is shit. C**p behavior. But we need to be able to resolve issues in person... no?” said an Instagram user. Madaan replied, “Do you think I would want such people around me in future, I don’t want to become Bob the Builder and fix their mentality they did it once they will do it again no matter how much I would have talked in person they are kind of people to never accept they did something wrong, addressed it here because I wanted to share my experience.”

Another individual said, “This is something that needs to be spoken out. So that people learn not to behave like this. Especially people these days, we are growing as a world and where are these people still going with these mindsets.”

A third asked, “Did she apologize to you? Is she really willing to let go of an old friend like you over something like this?” Madan commented, “No, none of them reached out for an apology; they haven’t even admitted that they did this.” A fourth commented, “Honestly, I'd say names and shame them.” A fifth wrote, “Bro You looked so gorgeous in that dress, and so brave of you to post this reel.”

Diljit Dosanjh's musical tour

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently performed in Bengaluru as a part of his Dil-Luminati tour. Reportedly, the name of the musical tour is created using two words - Diljit and Illuminati. The event kicked off in Delhi in October and will conclude in Guwahati in December.

What are your thoughts on this video?