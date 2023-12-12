Elderly siblings dance together to celebrate eldest sister's 94th birthday

A joyous video showing the bond of love between three sisters has gone viral. The clip captures the sisters dancing together in celebration of one of them turning 94. While some people expressed that the video left them happy, many shared that they want to have a similar bond with their siblings when they grow old. The image shows three sisters dancing together to celebrate their eldest siblings’ birthday. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The video was shared on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement. “PURE JOY: These three sisters join in the dance to celebrate the eldest sister's 94th birthday. Happy birthday, young lady,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Though short, the video showing the three sisters is likely to leave you smiling. It shows them dressed in similar attires, holding hands, and dancing.

Take a look at this video of the sisters:

The video was posted more than 16 hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated close to 2.6 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has further prompted people to post varied love-filled comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video of the sisters:

“This is the sweetest,” wrote an Instagram user. “Pure joy,” added another. “This is happiness in its purest form, God bless them all,” joined a third. A few also tagged their siblings and expressed their desires to do the same when they grow old. Some also reacted to the video using heart emoticons.