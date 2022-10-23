Elderly woman donates kidney to ailing husband, netizens gush over their story

A story of an elderly woman donating a kidney to her ailing husband who underwent 98 dialysis sessions is doing the rounds on social media, and it has warmed hearts online. The woman who used to accompany his husband for dialysis thrice a week and waited at the hospital for 5-6 hours decided to donate her kidney to end their suffering. However, the procedure was not easy for the septuagenarian couple as the clearance and tests to match the kidney took almost two months.

"Dad had to undergo 98 dialysis sessions and mom waited for 5-6 hours with him 3 days a week in here. Then she donated her kidney to save him and now they are both out of this misery. I dont know of a better love story," wrote a Twitter user named Leo while sharing pictures. The first picture shows the entrance of a Haemodialysis unit, while the other features a selfie of the couple.

Since being shared on October 19 on Twitter, the post has raked up more than 1,350 likes and over 100 retweets.

"That's really nice. my dad donated to my mom," expressed an individual. "How wonderful, wishing your parents the best, thanks for sharing their story," wrote another. "That's lovely. Wish them best of health," commented a third. "Glad to know your parents are doing well and recovering. Hugs and blessings to you and your family," posted a fourth.

