Home / Trending / Elderly woman holds late husband’s pic while taking family pic at wedding. Watch

Elderly woman holds late husband’s pic while taking family pic at wedding. Watch

trending
Published on Oct 12, 2022 08:36 AM IST

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how an elderly woman carries a photo of her late husband while attending a wedding.

The elderly woman holds a photo of her late husband in this video.&nbsp;(Instagram/@laurenhope94)
The elderly woman holds a photo of her late husband in this video. (Instagram/@laurenhope94)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video shared on Instagram showing an elderly woman’s sweet gesture while taking a family photo at a wedding has left people emotional. The heartening video shows her holding a picture of her late husband during the photo session. There is a possibility that the video will leave you teary-eyed too.

The video is posted on the Instagram page GoodNews Movement. “Teared up when I realised she was holding this, bless her heart. Everlasting love,” they wrote while posting the video. The video opens to show a text that reads, “When you realise she is holding a photo of her late husband next to her for the family photos. ”

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about a day ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.22 lakh likes. The video also prompted people to share various comments.

“So...is this that mythical thing they call love? I thought It was Just a myth. ..is it real, then?” posted an Instagram user. “I wore a pin badge of my late husband at my grandson's wedding in August,” shared another. “This is the sweetest,” commented a third. “Awwwwwww,” expressed a fourth. “My grandma did the same for our graduations,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wedding viral video its viral viral instagram + 3 more
wedding viral video its viral viral instagram + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out