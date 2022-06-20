Elderly woman meets great-granddaughter for the first time. Watch

There are some moments in life that make you feel overwhelmed. When elderly people meet their grandchildren or great-grandchildren, it feels like life has come a full circle for them. Their reaction on meeting their grandkids is just heart-warming. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a 90-year-old woman meeting her great-granddaughter for the first time. The way the woman holds the baby in her arms gently is heart-melting to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram page goodnewscorrespondent seven hours ago. It has received more than 18,000 views so far. The elderly woman is seen lying on a bed when another woman hands her the baby. The baby is her great-granddaughter. The elderly woman holds the baby in her arms gently and looks so overwhelmed that she can’t stop exclaiming. She holds the baby’s tiny feet and hands and plants a kiss on her cheek. “Look at her little feet, look at her little hands. Oh, she is such a baby,” the woman says.

“SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL: 90-year-old great-grandmother meets her great-granddaughter for the first time,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video got several comments with netizens in awe of the elderly woman. Many commented that she doesn’t look like she is 90 years old.

“Your great grandmother doesn’t look 90 years! She looks great and she looks so happy with your little precious baby girl,” commented an Instagram user. “The Internet should only be filled with this stuff,” wrote another along with a heart emoji. “90 years old? She is gorgeous and such a beautiful inspiration,” posted a third. Another individual wrote, “Great grandma looks amazing for her age - baby very cute!”

What are your thoughts on this heartening video of the woman meeting ger great-granddaughter for the first time?