Elderly women act as flower girls at a wedding and it’s adorable to watch

In a sweet break from tradition that is usually seen at weddings, instead of flower girls there were flower grandmothers at a wedding ceremony. Mostly, the youngest girl in the family acts as a flower girl, however, a video of grandmothers being flower girls was posted on Instagram and it is adorable to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account brookeanddavid, a Chicago-based wedding photography service. “A wedding trend I hope becomes popular. Flower Grandmothers,” says the text inserts on the video. The video begins with a man who is pushing the wheelchair of an elderly woman who is throwing flower petals on the aisle. Then other elderly women are seen walking while throwing flower petals from a basket.

“Flower grandmas. Megan and Eric chose to have flower grandmothers instead of flower girls and it was the cutest and most special thing!!! We hope this becomes popular,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted on June 16, the video has received more than 2.3 million views. It also prompted netizens to post several comments with people loving the idea.

“How wonderful to have so many grandmas present! That’s a gift. I love this idea,” commented an Instagram user. “Those ain’t grandmas. Those are my bridesmaids when I finally find man worth marrying,” posted another user with a crying face emoticon. “Grandma being a flower girl,” said a third. “I would’ve done this if any of my grandparents made it to my wedding they all passed away by the time I was 20,” shared another individual along with a crying face emoji.

What are your thoughts on this sweet video?