Elephant charges at 2 men, bone-chilling video goes viral. Watch

A video that sent shockwaves among people shows an elephant charging at two men. The incident took place in Muthanga, Kerala on January 31. Thankfully, both the men were safe as the jumbo did not attack them. Instead, it only ran behind the two. After the clip was shared on Instagram, it garnered the attention of many. Several people were terrified to see the heart-stopping encounter. Snapshot of the elephant running after two men. (X/@wayanadgram)

The video of the incident was shared on Instagram by the handle @wayanadgram. According to the Instagram page, the incident happened when the family was on their way to Ooty. (Also Read: Wild elephant from Karnataka strays into Kerala town, creates panic)

The clip shows the two men photographing the jumbo when it suddenly charges towards them. The two instantly get away from it and try to save themselves. As they are running, one of them falls on the ground. That's when the elephant turns around and looks at the man but doesn't do anything. Instead, it just walks away.

This clip was shared on February 1. Since being posted, it has garnered more than six lakh likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has close to 15,000 likes and numerous comments. Many were stunned to watch the clip.

An individual wrote, "I truly believe this just warning from the elephant. If the elephant was serious, this would have been a different story. At least we should let them live peacefully in their place."

A second added, "Why did you get out of the car?"

A third said, "This should be a very good example of why you shouldn’t step out of your car in the forest area."

"They are so stupid," commented a fourth.

