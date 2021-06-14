Elephant happily enjoys a mud spa day, viral video is aww-worthy. Watch

Videos featuring elephants of all shapes and sizes are always fun to watch. And this clip shared by Oregon zoo featuring a happy elephant splashing around in a pool of mud perfectly fits that category. Shared on Twitter, the clip is bound to leave you smiling and even feel like playing with the animal in the mud too.

The recording starts with an elephant lying on a pool of mud. As the video goes on, the happy animals goes on to have a fun time splashing around the muddy area. “Spa day,” reads the simple caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on June 10, the clip has garnered over 35,000 views and tons of reactions. The happy video of the frolicking elephant won the hearts of many. While some expressed how delightful the clip was, others shared how the playful animal stole their hearts.

Where do I apply to get splashed by an elephant? — Nucci9 (@nuccisox09) June 10, 2021

Enjoying her mud bath and play…..adorable — Carol Blaser (@BlaserCarol) June 10, 2021

That looks like sooooooo much fun!!!! — Michelle Bartow (@MichelleBartow3) June 12, 2021

Such beautiful & magnificent animals. 🥰 — LJ😷🐱☕️🧶🍷🌸🌷🌺⚾️ (@noisybrooklyn1) June 10, 2021

What do you think of this happy elephant’s spa day?

