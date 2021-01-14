Elephant ‘talks’ to mahout in this super sweet video. Seen it yet?
A video of an elephant and its mahout has gone all kinds of viral on social media and is now being shared by many. The clip is melting people’s heart left, right and centre - and will win yours too.
The video was initially shared back in December, 2020 from a Twitter profile called @Gannuprem. It was also retweeted by IFS officer Sudha Ramen. “Watch this sweet communication between the Srirangam Temple elephant Andal and her Mahout. Elephant's relation with the Mahout has mostly been so deep & intense. It is an eternal love. Only those who have seen that true love can understand,” she wrote while sharing the clip.
Since then, people have shared the video on various social media platforms, especially Reddit and Twitter. It is, however, still unclear who captured the video or when it was originally recorded.
Take a look at the video which has created such a buzz online:
Tweeple had a lot to say about the video. An individual said, “When she shakes her head it resembles a child.” “Pure love is divine,” shared another.
Redditors also shared similar reactions. “Anyone else saw her nod her head? Too cute,” wrote a Redidtor. “Made my day,” shared another. “The little 'head bobble' is cute,” said a third.
