Elephants form protective ‘alert circle’ around calves as 5.2 earthquake hits San Diego: video

In a remarkable display of instinct, a herd of elephants at the San Diego Zoo formed a protective “alert circle” around their young during the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Southern California on Monday morning. As the ground shook, five adult elephants rushed to surround the herd’s youngest members.(X/@sandiegozoo)

The quake, which occurred around 10:08 a.m. near San Diego, was strong enough to be felt in Los Angeles, according to the US Geological Survey. While the tremors caused furniture to shake and glass items to shatter across homes in the region, the elephants at the zoo responded with calm coordination.

As soon as the ground began to tremble, the group of five adult elephants moved quickly to the centre of their enclosure and surrounded the youngest members of the herd. The San Diego Zoo shared video footage of the moment, showing how the animals instinctively protected the calves.

“In addition to their gargantuan ears, elephants have a unique ability to sense sounds through their feet,” the zoo wrote on X, explaining how the herd likely detected the quake before it fully hit.

Describing the formation, the zoo added: “On instinct, the crew of five gentle giants ambled near the centre of their enclosure and formed an ‘alert circle’ around the youngest members of the group.”

According to the zoo, the formation is a common defensive behavior used by elephants when they sense danger. “The behavior is part of a response against ‘perceived threats to protect the herd,’” the zoo noted.

Once the shaking stopped, the circle slowly dissolved. Still, the herd stayed close together for some time, making sure there was no further threat.

The touching display has drawn praise online, with viewers calling the elephants’ behaviour a powerful reminder of the natural instincts animals use to care for their own.