Elephants gather protectively around caretaker in touching display of affection: 'This is my happiness'

A touching video capturing a tranquil moment between a woman and two elephants has been winning hearts online. The clip, shared on Instagram by Lek Chailert, founder of the Save Elephant Foundation, offers a glimpse into the deep bond between humans and these gentle giants. A serene video of a woman sitting with two elephants went viral.(Instagram/lek_chailert)

The footage shows two elephants standing close together on a small mound of dirt, with Chailert seated calmly between them. The peaceful setting reflects a unique connection built on trust and respect.

Finding happiness in simple living

The post was accompanied by a heartfelt caption from Chailert: “Being surrounded by love, doing what we love, and living without the need for many possessions — that is where true happiness is found. This is my happiness: being part of the elephant herd. The peace of life comes from the pure energy I receive every day from the elephants.”

Take a look here at the video:

Internet showers love

The clip has already garnered over two lakh views on Instagram, with people praising both the moment and Chailert’s dedication. Commenters flooded the post with messages of appreciation and joy. One user commented that “these videos are so lovely and cute, it always makes me laugh how gentle the elephants are with you, but you still get mud all over and losing boots.” Another viewer thanked her, writing, “Thank you for sharing that peace with us, Lek, and all of you. It makes a difference even to watch your world.”

Several people admired her unique life, with one remarking, “It sounds like a great job to have,” while another called her “the most protected woman on Earth.” One user wrote, “What a beautiful life you have created for yourself and the elephants and all the animals you care for, heaven on earth.”

Others praised her kindness, saying, “You are truly an amazing wonderful caring person. I love watching your videos. God bless you.” Another wrote, “Amazing, you are living the best life that I can imagine,” while one person added, “Oh their love for you and you them is so beautiful and heartwarming to watch. Thank you! Love you all.” A final admirer summed it up by noting, “And oh how they absolutely adore you.”