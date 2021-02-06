Elephants ‘teach’ people how to take dust bath correctly. Seen the clip yet?

There is something absolutely adorable about seeing the videos which capture various antics of elephants. If you agree to that statement, then here is a video featuring two jumbos Lima Lima and Murera that may steal your heart. Even if you don’t, this video may leave you with a smile.

Sheldrick Wildlife took to their official Twitter profile to share the clip. “Under bright blue skies, Lima Lima and Murera offer a lesson in dust bathing, expertly throwing loose earth over their plump bodies. Orphaned at a young age, they've flourished in their forest home and form stronger bonds with the herd with every passing day,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip shows the duo having fun while throwing dust on themselves and at each other.

Since being shared less than an hour ago, the video has already gathered more than 2,100 views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. They couldn’t help but react to the cuteness of the whole affair.

“They’re beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “So much fun you two,” expressed another.

What do you think of the video?

