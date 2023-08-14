Home / Trending / Elvish Yadav wins Bigg Boss OTT season 2, fans erupt in joy

Elvish Yadav wins Bigg Boss OTT season 2, fans erupt in joy

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 14, 2023 11:35 PM IST

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner is Elvish Yadav. Many are referring to his win as “historic” as he is the first wildcard contestant to win on the show.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has come to an end with Elvish Yadav, a wild card entry, taking the trophy home. The journey which began on June 17, 2023 saw several funny, emotional, and dramatic moments that hooked the fans to the screen. As the winner of this season was announced, many people have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.

Salman Khan announces Elvish Yadav as Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner.
Salman Khan announces Elvish Yadav as Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner.

Check out what people are saying about Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav here:

Many people were excited over Elvish Yadav's win and congratulated him.

An individual wrote that he created “history.”

Here's how some other people reacted:

The five finalists for season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT were Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve. After Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika were eliminated, audiences were given extra 15 minutes to vote for their favorite player. Finally, Elvish Yadav, was announced as the winner. He received 25 lakh prize money, and Bigg Boss trophy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out