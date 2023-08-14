Elvish Yadav wins Bigg Boss OTT season 2, fans erupt in joy

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has come to an end with Elvish Yadav, a wild card entry, taking the trophy home. The journey which began on June 17, 2023 saw several funny, emotional, and dramatic moments that hooked the fans to the screen. As the winner of this season was announced, many people have taken to Twitter to share their reactions. Salman Khan announces Elvish Yadav as Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner.

Check out what people are saying about Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner Elvish Yadav here:

Many people were excited over Elvish Yadav's win and congratulated him.

An individual wrote that he created “history.”

Here's how some other people reacted:

The five finalists for season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT were Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve. After Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, and Bebika were eliminated, audiences were given extra 15 minutes to vote for their favorite player. Finally, Elvish Yadav, was announced as the winner. He received ₹25 lakh prize money, and Bigg Boss trophy.