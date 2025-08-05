Employee blasts ‘school-like mentality’ as Indian company asks staff to report at 9.30am sharp

An employee has blasted the “school-like mentality” of Indian companies after receiving a message from his employer mandating a reporting time of 9:30am sharp. The company informed employees that those reporting to office later than 9:30am would automatically get marked for a half-day leave, unless they had informed their manager in advance that they would be late. An employee slammed his company's 9.30am reporting rule in a Reddit post.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Sharing a screenshot of the mandate on Reddit, the employee wondered why Indian companies insist on micromanaging their employees and worrying about reporting time rather than deliverables.

The message from the company

“This is a reminder that the official reporting time for all employees is no later than 9:30 AM. If you anticipate being late due to any valid reason, you are expected to inform your respective manager in advance or notify me directly. Please note that arrivals after 9:30 AM without prior intimation will be marked as a half-day as per company policy,” read the message that was sent to employees.

Employee’s opinion

The employee questioned the company policy in the Reddit post, pointing out that if an employee forgets to log attendance or if their leave is not approved, money gets deducted from their salary.

“Seriously, are we in school or are we adults? Emergencies, traffic jams, and life happen. Why do so many companies in India still cling to this old-fashioned mentality of ‘report on time or face punishment’?” he wondered.

(Also read: 'Work weekends or stay late daily': Indian manager's shocking ultimatum to employees)

He further asked why working hours have become more important than the actual work an employee does as he blasted the “school-like mentality of Indian companies”.

“Isn’t it time employers trust us to manage our own time? Does anybody else feel these policies end up killing productivity and morale?” he asked.

Many people in the comments section agreed with the employee. Others suggested that companies implementing a strict log in time should also expect their employees to log out after eight hours instead of putting in overtime.

“Indian schooling is preparation for this culture, it was pretty rampant earlier though with changing times this needs to change too. Same policies exist within government offices too but is seldom enforced,” a Reddit user wrote.

“These companies are the main reason in Mumbai where high number of deaths in crowded local train. Everyday around 5-7 people fall and killed from local train. People don't have any option to go late as that would be 1 day salary cut or late mark,” another theorized.