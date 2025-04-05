Menu Explore
Employee’s blunt seven-letter resignation leaves internet in stitches: ‘I quit’

BySimran Singh
Apr 05, 2025 06:51 PM IST

An employee's abrupt resignation—just one sentence scribbled on a piece of paper—has gone viral.

In a world where resignation letters often include lengthy explanations, expressions of gratitude, and two weeks' notice, one employee took a dramatically different approach—just seven words on a piece of paper. No pleasantries. No justifications. Just a straightforward declaration: "Charity accounting isn’t for me. I quit."

Many took to the comments section to share their experiences. (Reddit/@recruitinghell )
Also red: Indian techie shares detailed post on how he landed an internship at Google, company responds

This unconventional departure was shared on Reddit by a user who claimed to be the colleague, posting a photo of the note left behind on the new hire’s desk. The caption read, “Our newest employee was MIA then we found this on his desk.”

Take a look at the post:

Our newest employee was MIA then we found this on his desk
byu/when_air_was_breath inrecruitinghell

The post quickly gained traction, with users flooding the comments to share their own experiences of abrupt exits. One person recalled how an employer once reported a missing worker, only to later realise he had simply walked out without a word. Another recounted how they quit McDonald's without notice after their hours were cut, leading their manager to call the police for a welfare check.

A user wrote, “One place I worked at, they told us an employee went missing. They were asking us if we knew anything. Turns out he just dipped. He knew early on the company was a*s”

Another added, “Hey, handwritten notes are more personal I hear.”

Earlier, another resignation email citing a rather unconventional reason went viral on social media. Shared by Rishabh Singh, co-founder of EngineerHub, the email perfectly blended humour with frustration, making it an instant internet sensation.

Singh posted a screenshot of the email on X (formerly Twitter), where it quickly sparked discussions. Titled "Resignation Letter," the email started off formally but soon took a witty turn. The employee began by stating:

“After two wonderful years of dedication and hard work, it seems my salary has remained as frozen as my hopes for an increment.”

He then went on to share his disappointment over his stagnant pay, linking it to an unexpectedly relatable reason. The employee explained that he wanted to pre-book the iQOO 13 smartphone, priced at 51,999, but his salary didn’t allow for such a purchase. Highlighting his predicament, he humorously wrote:

Also read: Man steals ex-girlfriend’s father’s ashes, blackmails her in desperate attempt to reconcile

“I’m worried how will my career move fast, if I don’t have enough salary to buy the fastest phone in India?”

The resignation email ended on a professional note, with the employee announcing his last working day as December 4, 2024, and thanking the company for the experience.

HT.com has not independently verified the claims.

