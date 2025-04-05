Indian techie shares detailed post on how he landed an internship at Google, company responds

An Indian tech professional shared a detailed LinkedIn post about securing a software engineering internship at Google, offering insights into the application process and his journey. The post quickly gained traction for its clarity and depth, prompting the tech giant, Google, to respond. The applicant provided three references; those references were also interviewed.(Pexel)

In the post, the student shared a full breakdown of his experience, starting from the application phase. He mentioned applying through the Google Careers page and receiving an invite for an online assessment after some time. The assessment included two data structures and algorithms problems. “I was able to solve both questions and within a few days, I received an invitation for technical interviews,” he wrote.

The technical interview phase consisted of two back-to-back 45-minute rounds focused entirely on solving DSA problems. Each interview began with a core question and progressed with multiple follow-ups that tested his ability to optimise solutions, consider edge cases, and reason through trade-offs. Sharing his experience, he noted, “Think out loud and communicate clearly. Interviewers want to understand your reasoning, so verbalizing your thought process is essential.” He also stressed the importance of asking clarifying questions before attempting a solution and having a solid grasp of time and space complexity.

Also read: Reporter gets sucker punched during interview on abortion, shocking video shows her covered in blood

After successfully clearing the technical rounds, he moved on to the host matching phase — a unique part of Google’s internship process. Candidates who clear the interviews don’t receive offers immediately but instead go through a process where potential hosts review their profiles to find the right match. He was contacted by a host from the Google Ads Machine Learning SRE team based in Dublin. Describing the interaction, he wrote, “The host matching interview was conversational and started with the host explaining the project in detail. We then discussed my background, current education, some ML concepts, and previous work experience.” He also clarified that passing the technical interviews doesn’t guarantee an internship — it depends on host availability and project alignment.

A few days after the successful host match, he finally received the offer letter to join Google as a Software Engineering (Site Reliability) Intern. “Hope this overview helps everyone preparing for the process! Wishing everyone the best!” he concluded.

Google responded to the post, acknowledging his effort in sharing a transparent guide. “Thanks for sharing your experience and giving everyone a clear roadmap of what to expect. Wishing you all the best in your internship!” the company wrote.

Take a look at the post:

Many took to the comments section to respond. A user wrote, “Wow such a straightforward way. Thanks for telling behind-the-scene scenario.”

Another added, “Great to know this Roadmap will helpful for me.”

Also read: Startup Mahakumbh controversy: ‘India vs China’ display at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam draws criticism