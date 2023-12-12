Entrepreneur criticised for ‘unprofessional’ WhatsApp DP, asks people 'Is it too bold?'

Surbhi Jain, founder of Neend app, a platform that helps people sleep better, found herself under scrutiny from an 'industry veteran' who deemed her WhatsApp display picture as 'unprofessional.' In the said image, Surbhi is captured sporting red hair. She shared about the incident on X and expressed how her hair represents her 'fearless spirit and willingness to try new things.' A woman shared about the incident regarding her hair on X. (Unsplash)

"You should not put a DP like this. An industry veteran texted me on WhatsApp at 1:30 AM. I said, what do you mean? (It was just a passport-size picture of mine.) He said, 'Like this, hair colour etc, this looks unprofessional.' Honestly, I was taken aback slightly. Is it too bold, too unconventional? I wondered, but then it occurred to me - Isn't that what today's founders ought to be?" wrote Jain on X. (Also Read: CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after laying off employees, Internet reacts)

She further added, "Challenging the status quo and breaking free from the usual is the way forward. It's not just about making bold business decisions, but also reflecting that boldness and individuality in our personal expressions. Why? Because we're not just leaders, we are humans too, with our highs, lows, and quirks that make us relatable."

She also shared that she believes in making 'genuine human connections,' and having people respect others as individuals and not just as a boss. "Coloring my hair might be a simple personal choice, but it represents something bigger: a fearless spirit and a willingness to try new things. Some might not consider it 'professional,' but isn't it time we change what we think professionalism looks like?" said Jain.

This post was shared on December 11. Since being posted, it has gained close to 80,000 views and several likes. Many also took to the comments section of the post and shared how they were 'sad to hear this.'

An individual wrote, "I have red hair too, and I don't know who I would be if I just had black hair, it’s like a part of me that completes me and my personality, I don’t think you need to hide it always."

A second commented, "You did the right thing, you listened and then decided what was right for you."

"Sad to hear this, that folks can't express themself in the way they want to," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "The problem with professional and unprofessional things is that people are not focused on the work but more focused on things that are merely a hindrance."