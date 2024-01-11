Entrepreneurial dog turns weird hobby into source of income, does this with the money it earns

Meet Finn, a very cute dog with an ‘entrepreneurial’ spirit. This cute dog has turned his ‘weird’ hobby into a source of income - and even allows his human to be a part of it. A video shared on Instagram shows how Finn collects empty bottles in his neighbourhood and then, with the help of his human, exchanges the bottles for money. The image shows a cute dog named Finn. (Instagram/@finn_and_stefen)

The dog video is shared on an Instagram page that is dedicated to Finn and his pet dad Stefen. “How much money do you think he makes?” reads the caption posted along with the video captured by Stefen.

A voiceover in the video explains how Finn has the 'weirdest hobby'. In the clip, Stefen explains how the dog loves collecting empty cans and bottles. The video shows the dog placing all the bottles and cans on a cart. Soon, he sets out to take those items to a bottle depot to collect money in exchange. The clip ends with the dog getting a new toy and shampoo.

Take a look at this heartwarming dog video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has collected close to 6.6 lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 76,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about Finn?

“Finally, the dog that pays rent. I’m trying to think of chores to teach my little boy,” shared an Instagram user. “He knows he's gotta pay bills and save the planet too!” joined another.

“The only weird thing is that people would leave their cans and bottles lying around,” added a third. To which, Finn’s human replied, “We live near a recycling plant in an industrial area, so I guess the wind blows the cans around the place.” A fourth wrote, “Best Internet news ever.”