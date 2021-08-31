ESA shares incredible pictures of landslide on Mars. Seen viral images yet?

Mars, the fourth planet from the Sun, has always sparked curiosity among people. The scientific explorations by different countries have helped people to know a little more about this neighbouring planet. Also, thanks to the various social media shares by the space agencies across the world, every now and then, people get a chance to see mesmerising pictures of Mars. Just like this post shared by European Space Agency (ESA) that shows incredible pictures of a ‘Martian landslide’.

“Captured by the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter on 13 April 2021, a 5 km-long landslide can be seen in this scene at the rim of a 35 km wide crater in the Aeolis region of Mars (151.88°E/27.38°S),” the agency wrote. In the next few lines, they explained more about landslides.

“Landslides are geomorphological processes occurring under specific environmental conditions. On Mars as on Earth, they come in various shapes and sizes, and Earth analogues are used to understand similar processes seen on planetary bodies,” they shared.

