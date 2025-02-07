European man shares 10 eye-opening lessons from India that completely shattered his western mindset

A European man has captured the internet’s attention after sharing ten profound lessons he learnt upon moving to India. His now-viral post on X has sparked conversations about cultural differences and personal growth. A European man shared 10 life lessons from India, revealing how its culture reshaped his Western mindset.(X/@NikHuno)

Nik Huno, who goes by @NikHuno on X, described how his experiences in India “shattered” his Western mindset. “I’m European. Last year, I moved to India. What I experienced shattered my Western mindset. Here are 10 life-changing lessons I learned in India that reshaped how I see the world,” he wrote, alongside a picture of himself in India.

1. Life moves without fixed timetables

Huno observed that life in India flows at its own pace, without rigid scheduling. He recounted how people remained unbothered even when a train was delayed for over 12 hours—a situation that would be considered unacceptable in the West. This experience taught him to embrace spontaneity and accept that the best moments often come when one lets go of rigid timelines.

2. Necessity fuels innovation

Huno marvelled at the resourcefulness of Indians, especially in times of scarcity. From farmers cultivating crops on barren land to street vendors displaying negotiation skills akin to professional merchants, he saw first-hand how necessity drives ingenuity and innovation.

3. Work is respected

Unlike in the West, where work often feels burdensome, Huno discovered that all forms of labour in India—whether simple or complex—are approached with dedication and respect. He learnt that any task, no matter how small, can be meaningful when done with commitment and mindfulness.

4. Material wealth is not the ultimate goal

Huno was deeply moved by the respect afforded to barefoot monks and ascetics in India, sometimes even more than corporate leaders. This made him reflect on his own pursuits and question whether material wealth should be life’s primary objective.

5. Order exists within chaos

Observing the bustling streets of Mumbai, Huno noticed an unseen rhythm within what appeared to be chaos. Despite the overwhelming movement of over 20 million people daily, the city functioned efficiently, proving that even in disorder, there is a natural flow of order and purpose.

6. Simplicity equals freedom

Huno shared a story of a tea vendor who owned very little but had full control over his time. This experience taught him that true freedom comes not from accumulating possessions but from needing less and embracing simplicity.

7. Purpose transcends language barriers

With over 780 languages spoken in India, Huno realised that shared purpose unites people more than language. He learnt that when goals are clear, communication becomes effortless, reinforcing the idea that human connection is built on shared intent rather than words.

8. Nature is revered

Huno was struck by the deep reverence Indians have for nature. Whether it was the sacred Ganges River or the country’s many eco-conscious traditions, he saw how respect for the environment is ingrained in daily life, inspiring him to adopt a similar appreciation.

9. Authentic riches lie in honour and integrity

Recalling an incident where a man refused to pay a bribe despite pressure, Huno realised that true wealth lies in upholding one’s values. The experience reinforced his belief that honesty and integrity hold greater value than monetary gain.

10. Community is the heart of life

Huno was moved by India’s strong sense of community, where strangers quickly become family in times of need. Unlike the West, where individualism often prevails, he saw how mutual support and belonging form the foundation of life in India.

A new perspective on life

Huno concluded that his time in India didn’t just change his views—it transformed his entire perspective. “The world is much bigger, more intricate, and richer than I ever imagined,” he said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Huno is a corporate coach, and these experiences have undoubtedly deepened his professional insights.