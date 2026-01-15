Eurostar gives special surprise to its 400 millionth passenger on London to Amsterdam journey

Europe based rail operator Eurostar marked a major milestone by surprising its 400 millionth passenger during a routine journey from London to Amsterdam. The special moment was captured in a short video shared on the company’s official Instagram account. Eurostar reached a landmark moment as its 400 millionth passenger received a surprise during a routine journey. (Instagram/eurostar)

In the clip, the passenger, identified as Amy, is seen at the station as Eurostar staff gather around her, clapping and cheering. She is presented with a commemorative certificate to mark the occasion and appears pleasantly surprised by the unexpected recognition. Fellow travellers and staff join in the celebration, creating a warm and joyful scene that quickly drew attention online.

Sharing the video, the company wrote in its caption, “Congratulations to Amy, our 400 millionth passenger, on her journey from London to Amsterdam yesterday.”

Watch the clip here: