    Eurostar gives special surprise to its 400 millionth passenger on London to Amsterdam journey

    Eurostar marked a major milestone after surprising its 400 millionth passenger during a London to Amsterdam journey.

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 5:26 PM IST
    By Mahipal Singh Chouhan
    Europe based rail operator Eurostar marked a major milestone by surprising its 400 millionth passenger during a routine journey from London to Amsterdam. The special moment was captured in a short video shared on the company’s official Instagram account.

    Eurostar reached a landmark moment as its 400 millionth passenger received a surprise during a routine journey. (Instagram/eurostar)
    Eurostar reached a landmark moment as its 400 millionth passenger received a surprise during a routine journey. (Instagram/eurostar)

    In the clip, the passenger, identified as Amy, is seen at the station as Eurostar staff gather around her, clapping and cheering. She is presented with a commemorative certificate to mark the occasion and appears pleasantly surprised by the unexpected recognition. Fellow travellers and staff join in the celebration, creating a warm and joyful scene that quickly drew attention online.

    Sharing the video, the company wrote in its caption, “Congratulations to Amy, our 400 millionth passenger, on her journey from London to Amsterdam yesterday.”

    Watch the clip here:

    Social media reacts with excitement and curiosity

    The video sparked a wave of reactions from viewers, many expressing excitement along with a touch of envy. One user commented, “Omg how cool congratulations,” while another wrote, “She is so lucky,” reflecting how special the moment felt to many watching it unfold.

    Others reacted to the scale of the milestone itself. One viewer remarked, “Wow!!! Crazy!! We have FOMO! Congrats!” Some were curious about what Amy received as part of the surprise, with a comment reading, “I hope she got upgraded.” Another simply added, “This is so cool.”

    The appreciation continued with a user saying, “I really love the surprise.”

