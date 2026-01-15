Eurostar gives special surprise to its 400 millionth passenger on London to Amsterdam journey
Eurostar marked a major milestone after surprising its 400 millionth passenger during a London to Amsterdam journey.
Europe based rail operator Eurostar marked a major milestone by surprising its 400 millionth passenger during a routine journey from London to Amsterdam. The special moment was captured in a short video shared on the company’s official Instagram account.
(Also read: Woman gets trapped inside train toilet after dozens storm coach in Bihar: 'Extremely scary experience')
In the clip, the passenger, identified as Amy, is seen at the station as Eurostar staff gather around her, clapping and cheering. She is presented with a commemorative certificate to mark the occasion and appears pleasantly surprised by the unexpected recognition. Fellow travellers and staff join in the celebration, creating a warm and joyful scene that quickly drew attention online.
(Also read: ‘Mat aao Europe’: Indian tourist’s honest take on Europe’s summer heat sparks online buzz)
Sharing the video, the company wrote in its caption, “Congratulations to Amy, our 400 millionth passenger, on her journey from London to Amsterdam yesterday.”
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts with excitement and curiosity
The video sparked a wave of reactions from viewers, many expressing excitement along with a touch of envy. One user commented, “Omg how cool congratulations,” while another wrote, “She is so lucky,” reflecting how special the moment felt to many watching it unfold.
Others reacted to the scale of the milestone itself. One viewer remarked, “Wow!!! Crazy!! We have FOMO! Congrats!” Some were curious about what Amy received as part of the surprise, with a comment reading, “I hope she got upgraded.” Another simply added, “This is so cool.”
(Also read: 'Dirty, chaotic and unsafe': Indian traveller shares 'reality of Europe', internet divided)
The appreciation continued with a user saying, “I really love the surprise.”