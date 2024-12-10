Ever dreamt of living the school life seen in Japanese anime? Now you can for 17,000

A Japanese company, Undokaiya, is providing a rare opportunity for foreign tourists to step into the shoes of a Japanese student for a day. According to Mainichi News, the programme, aptly named “Your High School,” allows participants to immerse themselves in the unique culture of Japanese secondary schools for just 30,000 yen (approximately ₹17,000). In Japan, a company offered tourists a "one-day student" experience, immersing them in school life. (Pixabay)

A day in the life of a Japanese student

The programme is open to visitors of all ages, with up to 30 participants allowed each day. The experience begins with an opening ceremony, where attendees can choose between wearing the iconic sailor uniform or a formal suit. Once inside, visitors are assigned to classrooms to engage in traditional activities such as calligraphy practice during Japanese language lessons.

Throughout the day, visitors encounter a variety of classes, including history and physical education. They even take part in emergency drills, learning how to duck under desks during simulated disasters—a valuable skill in a country prone to natural calamities.

Meet the teachers

Adding a personal touch to the programme are the fascinating teachers leading the classes. Homeroom teacher Hideo Onishima, once a rebellious teenager, found inspiration to transform his life after meeting a mentor. He now shares his journey with students, encouraging them to pursue personal growth.

Another teacher, Rukia Kikuchi, is known for her motivational quotes drawn from beloved Japanese anime, further deepening the cultural experience for participants.

Uncovering Yanki culture

Physical education classes offer a playful glimpse into Japan’s Yanki subculture, represented by “rebellious students” sporting dyed hair and carrying baseball bats. These characters disrupt activities in the gymnasium, adding an element of humour and chaos that vividly portrays the dynamics of Japanese school life.

Graduation day

The day concludes with a graduation ceremony, where participants receive a certificate as a memento of their unique experience.