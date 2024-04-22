Ex-journalist alleges that HDFC ERGO denied medical claim after she was admitted to hospital, company reacts

Preeti Chobey, an ex-journalist, shared about an incident that left her disturbed. Chobey alleged that she was admitted to Medanta after she got sick. Later, when she tried to claim her health insurance from HDFC ERGO, the company denied it. After she made the post, it garnered the attention of many and gained numerous reactions. Snapshot of Preeti Chobey at the hospital. (X/@preeti_chobey)

"I was ADMITTED in Medanta due to sudden unconsciousness As I had @HDFCERGOGIC insurance, which covers Medanta. They referred me to the ICU heart later on. HDFC denied my claim, stating it happened due to tension. I trusted my insurance, and now they left me with no choice," Chobey wrote in her post. (Also Read: Gurugram man cheated of ₹71 lakh over 5 years in insurance fraud)

Take a look at the tweet here:

This post was shared on April 21. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1.3 million views. Many people also liked the post and expressed their reactions.

After Chobey's tweet went viral, HDFC ERGO replied to it and wrote, "Hello Preeti, this is certainly not the experience we want you to have, and I deeply regret any inconvenience caused in the process. I request you to share your policy number and contact details privately so I can re-escalate it to the relevant department. Wish you a good health." (Also Read: Delhi man dupes insurance firms by filing false claims, held)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "I had health insurance of 1 cr, but they denied me multiple times, and I changed my insurance provider. I am happy as I didn't pay a single penny after shifting. They are just frauds."

A second shared, "Sky is rocketing premiums, and then insurance companies do this to their members! No less than cheating!"

A third added, "Please take care of yourself, Preeti ji. This is so tragic."

"@HDFCLIFE, @HDFCERGOGIC, if this is true, I'll never buy HDFC Life Insurance. This is blatant fraud by the insurance agency. You need to answer this?" posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "What nonsense is this, @HDFCERGOGIC? The reason for refusal of payment doesn't appear valid. @HDFCLIFE @HDFC_Bank should promptly review this matter and resolve it ASAP."