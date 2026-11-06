Ex-Miss Thailand arrested for misusing charity donations to buy luxury homes: ‘I’m sorry, everyone’

Former Miss Thailand Panadda “Boom” Wongphudee was arrested in Bangkok this morning over allegations of misappropriating donations made to her charitable foundation. Investigators say she siphoned off donations to buy luxury houses. They are examining an estimated 1 billion baht (approximately $30 million) in donations. Ex-Miss Thailand and actor 'Boom' Panadda has been arrested in Bangkok

The 50-year-old actress and television presenter, who headed the Do Good Organisation Foundation, faces charges of public fraud, money laundering and alleged violations of Thailand’s Computer Crime Act, according to local news website Khaosod.

The South China Morning Post called her a “household name” in Thailand and one of the country’s leading philanthropists, whose arrest has shocked many.

Her husband, businessman and fitness influencer Atip Anantawan, also known as Got, is being investigated in the case.

Officers from Thailand’s Economic Crime Suppression Division took Panadda into custody at around 6.28 am on Friday near her residence in the Bueng Kum district of Bangkok. The arrest was carried out under a warrant issued by the Criminal Court. Atip also appeared before investigators in connection with the case.

Police investigate alleged diversion of donations The investigation centres on accusations that contributions intended for the foundation’s charitable activities were diverted for personal use. Authorities are scrutinising financial transactions, bank accounts and properties associated with Panadda and individuals close to her.

Investigators conducted searches at four locations linked to the couple and the foundation. These included Panadda’s Bangkok residence, a property belonging to Atip in Pathum Thani province, the foundation’s office in Thanyaburi district and another premises in Bangkok’s Bang Khen area.

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Authorities have reportedly examined between 15 and 17 bank accounts and assets worth more than 100 million baht, including properties, vehicles, land and luxury items. However, investigators have yet to establish that all the assets were acquired using donations made to the foundation. The Anti-Money Laundering Office is also assisting with the investigation.

Panadda apologises to supporters Panadda was preparing to address reporters alongside her lawyer, Ekkasit Srisang, when police arrived at the residential estate on Friday morning. Officers presented the arrest and search warrants before taking her back inside the property to collect further evidence.

She was subsequently escorted to the Central Investigation Bureau headquarters for questioning, where journalists had gathered to follow developments in the case.

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Appearing tired and subdued, Panadda greeted reporters with a traditional Thai wai before acknowledging the situation.

“I’m willing to enter the legal process,” she told the media.

When questioned about how she had found herself facing the allegations, she did not offer an explanation. Instead, she repeatedly apologised, saying, “I’m sorry, everyone. I’m sorry, everyone.”

In earlier public statements, Panadda had also expressed regret over disappointing supporters and said she was prepared to face the legal proceedings.

“There is no other word but ‘sorry’. I’m sorry for disappointing you, and sorry for making you feel so many bad things,” she had said, while also expressing concern about the impact of the controversy on her two young children.

From Miss Thailand to prominent charity figure Panadda rose to prominence after winning the Miss Thailand title in 2000. She subsequently established herself in the entertainment industry as an actress and television presenter before becoming widely recognised for her charitable initiatives.

Through the Do Good Organisation Foundation, Panadda became a familiar face during Thailand’s recurring floods and other emergencies, frequently visiting affected areas and helping distribute food, water and essential supplies.

Her public profile and relief work attracted contributions from ordinary citizens, celebrities and other well-wishers, helping the foundation build a substantial donor base.

However, the organisation has now come under scrutiny over allegations of financial irregularities. The foundation had earlier announced that Panadda's responsibilities as president were temporarily suspended while the matter was investigated. It also stopped accepting donations through all channels.

The controversy has further intensified following reports that relief materials donated for disaster-affected communities — including bottled water, soap and clothing — were found stored in a warehouse instead of reaching those in need.

Thailand orders wider scrutiny of charitable foundations The allegations against Panadda have triggered a wider debate in Thailand about accountability in celebrity-led charitable organisations and the transparency of donation campaigns.

Charitable giving holds considerable cultural significance in the predominantly Buddhist country, where donations are often associated with the accumulation of good karma. Celebrity-backed foundations and volunteer groups also play an important role in providing assistance during emergencies.

However, concerns have been growing over public figures and social media influencers using disaster relief campaigns to expand their following and solicit donations without adequate oversight.

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In response to the controversy, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul ordered a nationwide review of registered foundations.

“No individual should be allowed to use these foundations to exploit people for their own benefit through deception, fraud or dishonest dealing,” Anutin said.

The police chief had also directed law enforcement agencies across the country to work with administrative authorities and the Anti-Money Laundering Office to investigate foundations and individuals suspected of fraudulent fundraising.