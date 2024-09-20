EY India head Rajiv Memani on why no one from company attended Anna Sebastian Perayil's funeral

The tragic death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil, a CA for EY Pune, has left people shocked and ignited a heated discussion about toxic workplaces. The incident came to light when Anna’s mother, Anita Augustine, wrote a heart-wrenching letter to Rajiv Memani, Chairman and Managing Partner - EY India, about her daughter being “stressed” and “exhausted” from overwork. She claimed that these led to her daughter’s untimely demise and added that no one from EY attended her funeral. Memani, in an earlier post, denied the allegations of workload being the reason behind her death. He has again taken to social media to address the letter he received from the grieving mother and why no one from the company went to Anna’s funeral. Rajiv Memani shared a post on LinkedIn about the 26-year-old employee's death. (File Photo)

“Many of you will be aware of the tragic demise of Anna Sebastian, a young woman who worked in our Pune office, and the anguished letter her mother, Ms Anita Augustine wrote to me,” Memani wrote in a LinkedIn post, adding that he is “deeply saddened” by the incident. He further said that as a father himself, he can only imagine the pain Anna’s mother is experiencing.

Why did no one attend the funeral?

Addressing this incident, Memani wrote, “I truly regret the fact that we missed being present at Anna’s funeral. This is completely alien to our culture. It has never happened before; it will never happen again.”

He further discussed the social media posts slamming EY’s work practices and claimed that it is very important for the company to “create a healthy workplace.”

“I am absolutely committed to nurturing a harmonious workplace, and I will not rest until that objective is accomplished,” he added in the post’s concluding lines.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Rajiv Memani's post has gone viral.