Fake or real: Pic of couple posing on edge of cliff leaves people with thoughts
A picture of a couple posing on the edge of a cliff has created quite a stir online. The image shows a woman standing at the edge holding the hand of a man who is seemingly balanced mid-air. The image has now left people with different kinds of thoughts.
The image was shared by Twitter user Shreela Roy. “What's stopping you from doing this?” Roy wrote while sharing the picture.
Since being shared, it is has created a ton of chatter. While some praised the skills of the photographer, others tried explaining the way the picture was clicked. A few were convinced that it's an edited image. Expectedly, some also came up with hilarious replies.
“Sensibility,” wrote a Twitter user. “Non-availability of time to photoshop,” commented another. Another individual expressed the same notion and wrote, “I don’t have photoshop skills.”
“All about the angle. Reality check!” shared a Twitter user along with these images:
“This is the actual place, the Angle of the Photo makes it look like they are on very high cliff,” commented another and tweeted:
What are your thoughts on the picture?
