Family sheds 100 kg in 2 years. Wife reveals health scare that triggered transformation

A mother of two in Singapore has lost over 50 kg in just 17 months, and together with her family, they have lost a total of 100 kg, inspiring each other along the way. It all started with a New Year’s resolution in 2022. At the time, Sharifah Osman weighed 105 kg and felt the pressure of her health issues, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. The Singapore couple had various health issues when they started their fitness journey. (Representational image)

After a visit to the doctor, she decided to take her and her family's health seriously as she didn't want to burden her son with three people, two parents and one special needs sister.

According to The Strait Times, in early 2022, Sharifah faced significant health challenges that required regular medication. This reality check pushed her to prioritise her health. Her husband, Supian, had also suffered two heart attacks: one in 2012 and another in March 2022. Concerned for both their well-being, the couple realised it was time to make lasting lifestyle changes.

Here’s how the family achieved their goal

Sharifah started by consulting a personal trainer, Deen Mujahid, who helped her develop a balanced diet and exercise plan, removing all the unhealthy food and adding daily physical activities. Motivated by her progress, her husband Supian and son Syahmi joined in, adjusting their routines to support healthier habits.

Supian, after two heart, attacks took up walking and quit smoking. Syahmi, inspired by his mother’s dedication, focused on staying active with regular Zumba sessions. Together, they set shared goals, going on family walks and bike rides that turned into a sustainable, supportive health journey.

Sharifah's fitness journey led her to take on running, something she had never tried before. With encouragement from her trainer, she even participated in her first race, the Great Eastern Women's Run in 2023. She boosted her confidence and soon started participating in other events. She now dreams of doing a family run, showing how far they've come together.