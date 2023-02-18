Home / Trending / Fan-made video of BTS ‘dancing’ to SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan make people say ‘better than original’

Published on Feb 18, 2023 10:13 AM IST

The fan-made video of BTS 'dancing’ to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan was posted on Instagram.

The image is a shot from the fan-made video showing BTS ‘dancing’ to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan.(Instagram/@dwrv.k)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Fan-made videos of South Korean boyband BTS ‘dancing’ to various popular Hindi songs have taken over the Internet. Edited skillfully, these videos never fail to capture people’s attention. Just like this recent one that shows the group ‘grooving’ to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

The video opens to show a text that reads, “The synchronisation tho.” The video shows the amazing editing skills of the fan who made it look like the Kpop band is actually dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pataan.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 1.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the post has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“I never get tired watching BTS dance!!!! They ALL can dance!!! They’re all just natural, good looking young men….With talent & charisma. I am biased, but that’s cuz I’ve watched them grow & achieve so much. Even their individuality is amazing to watch. Forever BTS,” posted an Instagram user. “It's either their choreo fits or Bollywood makes songs for their dance synchronisation to match perfectly,” shared another. “Sorry but this is better than the real choreo,” expressed a third. “Better than the original choreography,” joined a fourth. “Didn't even miss a single beat!” wrote a fifth.

viral video instagram
