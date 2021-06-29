Home / Trending / Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about
Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

Meet the ‘little Miss FOMO’ in Farah Khan's life. Her video posted on Instagram will put a smile on your face.
Farah Khan has shared the sweetest video on her Instagram page. Through the clip, she’s introducing everyone to ‘little Miss FOMO’. Wondering who that is? Well, it’s none other than her pet dog.

If you are a pet parent, you’ve likely noticed how our furbabies will rush to get their share of attention. They will do silly yet sweet little things to ensure they get their parents' love. This video posted by the filmmaker shows just that.

The short clip opens to show Farah Khan showering some love on her daughter. The doggo, named Smoochy, immediately reacts to this.

Watch what the dog does in the video below:


Shared some 10 hours ago, the video has collected over 2.7 lakh views and more than 54,000 likes. Several people have posted comments about the clip, many mentioning how delightful Smoochy is. Some posted emoticons to share their reactions.

“Cutest video of the day,” posted an Instagram user. “Absolutely adorable,” added another.

What do you think about this clip? Did it put a smile on your face?

