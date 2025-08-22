Farm owner unleashes pet lion on worker to ‘pull a prank’ in shocking incident

A farm owner in Libya was arrested after he allegedly unleashed his pet lion on an Egyptian worker. As per reports, a video capturing the incident sparked outrage on social media, leading to the man being nabbed and charged with multiple offences. A video showing a pet lion with a farm worker has gone viral on social media. (Screengrab (X))

What does the viral video show?

In the video, a lion is seen wrestling with a man. Several times, the animal also tries to bite the man. The farmhand remains calm and tries to break free. Eventually, he gets away from the lion.

This act by the farm owner, who claimed he was “pulling a prank”, was seen as blatant abuse of power by Libya’s public prosecutor, reported the Gulf News. The prosecutor also called it a serious threat to public safety.

What did social media say?

The video of the incident has made its way onto various social media sites, with people expressing their anger. An individual wrote, “The height of recklessness with human lives! An utterly unacceptable act that must be condemned with full force, and the perpetrator must be held accountable immediately. Human dignity and rights are non-negotiable. Such actions must stop at once!” Another added, “This is unacceptable.”

A few, however, claimed that the man looks calm and is even seen smiling, indicating that he is not scared for his life. Others argued that even if that is the case, the situation could have turned extremely dangerous swiftly.

What are the charges against the farm owner?

The man who was taken into custody has been charged with endangering human life, terrorising peaceful citizens, and causing psychological and social harm, reported the outlet. He was also charged with conduct contrary to religious and civil law.

Also Read: Iraqi man killed and devoured by pet lion he tried to tame just days after buying it

Terror of a pet lion in Lahore:

In a separate incident last month, a pet lion caused panic in a residential area of Lahore. The animal escaped and chased a woman and her two young children along a busy road.

According to the police report, as cited by AFP, the lion clawed the arms and faces of the children, while knocking the woman to the ground. Though injured, all the victims survived and were taken to the hospital.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the lion belonged to the husband of the woman the animal attacked. Reportedly, the man was “amused to see their lion attack”.

“The suspects fled from the spot, taking the lion with them. They were arrested within 12 hours of the incident,” a spokesperson from the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations in Lahore told AFP, adding that three men were arrested. In addition, the 11-month-old lion was also seized and eventually relocated to a wildlife park.