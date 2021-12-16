Home / Trending / Farmer in Madhya Pradesh discovers ‘kittens’ he rescued are leopard cubs after they start growling
Farmer in Madhya Pradesh discovers ‘kittens’ he rescued are leopard cubs after they start growling

The farmer became suspicious when the leopard cubs that he thought were kittens started growling.
The farmer found the leopard cubs that he thought were kitten on his farm (representative image).
Published on Dec 16, 2021 07:07 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The stories of rescue are often wonderful to read. This story involving a farmer in Madhya Pradesh is one such tale but with a big twist. What the good Samaritan thought were kittens turned out to be leopard cubs.

It all started when the farmer at Bajrikheda village of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh found the animals at his farm land, reports Live Hindustan. Thinking that they were kittens, he brought them home. Not only that, he also fed and clothed them. In fact, the farmer also gave baths to the little balls of fur. However, he started suspecting that they were not kittens when after a few days they started growling.

That is when he showed it to his neighbours who first suspected that the animals are leopards. The farmer then took them to the forest department who confirmed his suspicion. Finally, he handed them over to the officials.

Story Saved
