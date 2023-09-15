Farmer pulls out bullock from a sinkhole in a dramatic rescue. Watch

A dramatic rescue video of a bullock from a sinkhole has gone viral on social media. The cattle's rescue shows it being tied from its hind legs and being lifted out of the hole. The incident occurred at Witton Castle Country Park in Bishop Auckland, where the sinkhole had formed. Snapshot of the farmer rescuing the bullock.

"Witton Castle comes to the rescue with a local farmer! The Bullock fell into some sort of sinkhole which nobody knew about but is now absolutely fine in the field with his pals," wrote Witton Castle Country Park on Facebook. They also shared a video of the rescue. (Also Read: Biker stops in rain to rescue cow stuck in mud)

The clip shows a sinkhole in which the bullock is trapped. The farmers tied the animal's legs to a rope and pulled it out with the help of a tractor. As they carefully take out the bullock, farmers lay it down on the ground and cut the rope to free it.

Watch the video of the dramatic bullock rescue here:

This post was shared on September 7. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to three million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Here's what people are saying about this video:

An individual wrote, "WOW. Great job, I'm surprised that the rope didn't hurt the cow."

A second said, "That was an awesome job."

"Well done great job," expressed a third.

A fourth commented, "Amazing. Great job boys! Teamwork."

A fifth posted, "Brilliant job. So pleased, good outcome."