Fearless or reckless? Boy grabs snake with bare hands in daring stunt, video shocks internet

A shocking clip showing a child fearlessly grabbing a snake has stunned many online. In the now-viral video, the boy is seen handling a massive snake with the confidence of a trained, seasoned snake catcher. Armed with just a snake-catching stick, a young boy fearlessly pins down the reptile’s head before grabbing it with his bare hands. The snake, nearly twice his size, writhes in his grip yet the child lifts it proudly, flashing a wide grin. A viral video shows a young boy confidently handling a snake.(X/cop_manjumeena)

The clip, which has already racked up over a lakh views on X, was shared with a Hindi caption that said: “Chhotu seems to have a close bond with Yamraj. But such courage could also turn deadly.”

Viewers, however, were divided between awe and alarm. One user cautioned, “The little child is naive… even the smallest mistake here could cost a life.” Another exclaimed, “Oh my God, what a dangerous scene.” A third took a lighter tone, joking, “Saanp prajaati mei darr ka mahaul” (The snake community is living in fear).

But not everyone was entertained. Several pointed out the danger to both the child and the reptile. “Because of the uncontrolled grip, the poor snake is suffering… please don’t encourage this,” one commenter wrote.

This isn’t the first time such footage has left the internet unsettled. Just a few months ago, another viral clip showed a boy casually playing with a snake on a sofa tossing it around like a toy and even banging it against a chair before finally recoiling when the reptile flicked its tongue at him.