Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fearless or reckless? Boy grabs snake with bare hands in daring stunt, video shocks internet

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Aug 21, 2025 10:53 pm IST

A viral video shows a young boy confidently handling a snake, igniting mixed reactions online.

A shocking clip showing a child fearlessly grabbing a snake has stunned many online. In the now-viral video, the boy is seen handling a massive snake with the confidence of a trained, seasoned snake catcher. Armed with just a snake-catching stick, a young boy fearlessly pins down the reptile’s head before grabbing it with his bare hands. The snake, nearly twice his size, writhes in his grip yet the child lifts it proudly, flashing a wide grin.

A viral video shows a young boy confidently handling a snake.(X/cop_manjumeena)
A viral video shows a young boy confidently handling a snake.(X/cop_manjumeena)

The clip, which has already racked up over a lakh views on X, was shared with a Hindi caption that said: “Chhotu seems to have a close bond with Yamraj. But such courage could also turn deadly.”

Viewers, however, were divided between awe and alarm. One user cautioned, “The little child is naive… even the smallest mistake here could cost a life.” Another exclaimed, “Oh my God, what a dangerous scene.” A third took a lighter tone, joking, “Saanp prajaati mei darr ka mahaul” (The snake community is living in fear).

But not everyone was entertained. Several pointed out the danger to both the child and the reptile. “Because of the uncontrolled grip, the poor snake is suffering… please don’t encourage this,” one commenter wrote.

This isn’t the first time such footage has left the internet unsettled. Just a few months ago, another viral clip showed a boy casually playing with a snake on a sofa tossing it around like a toy and even banging it against a chair before finally recoiling when the reptile flicked its tongue at him.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Fearless or reckless? Boy grabs snake with bare hands in daring stunt, video shocks internet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On