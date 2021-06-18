Fevicol’s witty tweet on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Coca-Cola incident goes viral

Cristiano Ronaldo, earlier this week, removed two Coca-Cola bottles kept in front of him during a presser. He then replaced the cola bottles with a bottle of water. The incident created quite a stir online, even causing Coca-Cola to lose $4 billion from its market value. It also prompted people to come up with hilarious memes. There is now a latest addition to that list of funny posts and it’s from the adhesive brand Fevicol.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the company shared an image with a line from a popular Hindi song Coka. “Haye ni mera Coka Coka Coka Coka Coka,” they wrote. The post is complete with four hastags - #Euro2020, #Ronaldo, #MazbootJod. and #FevicolKaJod.

Take a look at the post they shared:

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 22,000 likes. On Instagram too, the post has accumulated nearly 21,000 likes. People had a lot to say about the witty post on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Coca-Cola incident.

“You people are so damn creative,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mauke pe chauka,” shared another. “Creativity Level = Fevicol,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the tweet shared by Fevicol on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Coca-Cola incident?