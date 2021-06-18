Home / Trending / Fevicol’s witty tweet on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Coca-Cola incident goes viral
Fevicol also shared their witty post on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Coca-Cola incident on Instagram.(Reuters Photo)
Fevicol also shared their witty post on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Coca-Cola incident on Instagram.(Reuters Photo)
trending

Fevicol’s witty tweet on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Coca-Cola incident goes viral

Fevicol’s witty tweet on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Coca-Cola incident left people giggling.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 12:43 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo, earlier this week, removed two Coca-Cola bottles kept in front of him during a presser. He then replaced the cola bottles with a bottle of water. The incident created quite a stir online, even causing Coca-Cola to lose $4 billion from its market value. It also prompted people to come up with hilarious memes. There is now a latest addition to that list of funny posts and it’s from the adhesive brand Fevicol.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the company shared an image with a line from a popular Hindi song Coka. “Haye ni mera Coka Coka Coka Coka Coka,” they wrote. The post is complete with four hastags - #Euro2020, #Ronaldo, #MazbootJod. and #FevicolKaJod.

Take a look at the post they shared:

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 22,000 likes. On Instagram too, the post has accumulated nearly 21,000 likes. People had a lot to say about the witty post on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Coca-Cola incident.

“You people are so damn creative,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mauke pe chauka,” shared another. “Creativity Level = Fevicol,” joked a third.

What are your thoughts on the tweet shared by Fevicol on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Coca-Cola incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cristiano ronaldo coca cola twitter + 1 more
RELATED STORIES
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.