Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Finally became pooja paath type’: Virat Kohli’s lookalike in Odisha temple distributing prasad stuns internet

ByHT Trending Desk
May 30, 2025 07:58 AM IST

A video of a man who resembles Virat Kohli at a temple in Odisha has left social media users amazed.

A video from the Ananta Vasudev Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha is making waves online — not for its spiritual setting but because of a surprising lookalike moment. A man serving prasad at the temple has caught the attention of cricket fans for his uncanny resemblance to Team India’s star batter, Virat Kohli.

The video has clocked more than 1 million views on X.(YouTube/@Prathamarora)
The video has clocked more than 1 million views on X.(YouTube/@Prathamarora)

Also read: ‘Iss saal RCB jeet jaye toh …’: X post backfires for Vijay Mallya as internet revives 'return to India' chant

The now-viral video was reshared by Sunil the Cricketer on X (formerly Twitter) and has already been viewed more than a million times.

The video was originally shared by food vlogger Pratham Arora on his YouTube channel.

The video shows a temple-goer filming the surroundings while waiting to receive prasad. As the camera focuses on the man distributing it, viewers were taken aback by his appearance — a traditional dhoti, moustache, and facial features that closely resemble Kohli.

The caption read: “I am convincing myself that person is not Virat Kohli.” And just like that, the internet took over.

Take a look at the video: 

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the man’s resemblance to the cricketer, and the comments section quickly filled with reactions.

One user quipped, “Accha so Kohli never left for the UK instead he started serving the mandir.” Another compared him to a popular internet personality, saying, “He actually looks more like Satish Ray who has put on weight and facial hair.”

Some added their own twist of humour. “What bro same same but different?” wrote one user, while another joked, “Arre Waah Puri main Virat post retirement.”

A user wrote, “Bro finally became the pooja path type.'

One added, “He is judwaa of Virat Kohli.”

Another added, “But bhai aaj toh RCB ka match tha?”

Also read: ‘Sydney feels more like… India’: Australian MAGA fan’s rant on mass immigration draws racist responses

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘Finally became pooja paath type’: Virat Kohli’s lookalike in Odisha temple distributing prasad stuns internet
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On