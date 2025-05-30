‘Finally became pooja paath type’: Virat Kohli’s lookalike in Odisha temple distributing prasad stuns internet

A video from the Ananta Vasudev Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha is making waves online — not for its spiritual setting but because of a surprising lookalike moment. A man serving prasad at the temple has caught the attention of cricket fans for his uncanny resemblance to Team India’s star batter, Virat Kohli. The video has clocked more than 1 million views on X.(YouTube/@Prathamarora)

The now-viral video was reshared by Sunil the Cricketer on X (formerly Twitter) and has already been viewed more than a million times.

The video was originally shared by food vlogger Pratham Arora on his YouTube channel.

The video shows a temple-goer filming the surroundings while waiting to receive prasad. As the camera focuses on the man distributing it, viewers were taken aback by his appearance — a traditional dhoti, moustache, and facial features that closely resemble Kohli.

The caption read: “I am convincing myself that person is not Virat Kohli.” And just like that, the internet took over.

Take a look at the video:

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the man’s resemblance to the cricketer, and the comments section quickly filled with reactions.

One user quipped, “Accha so Kohli never left for the UK instead he started serving the mandir.” Another compared him to a popular internet personality, saying, “He actually looks more like Satish Ray who has put on weight and facial hair.”

Some added their own twist of humour. “What bro same same but different?” wrote one user, while another joked, “Arre Waah Puri main Virat post retirement.”

A user wrote, “Bro finally became the pooja path type.'

One added, “He is judwaa of Virat Kohli.”

Another added, “But bhai aaj toh RCB ka match tha?”

