Iss saal RCB jeet jaye toh …’: X post backfires for Vijay Mallya as internet revives 'return to India' chant

‘Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has made it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for the first time since 2016. Following this, the team's former owner, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who is accused of an alleged loan fraud case, has dropped a post congratulating the team. However, social media took this opportunity to troll him and ask him to return to India to face the legal probes against him by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation. This is the second time his X post received such reactions in the span of a few days. Following RCB’s previous win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he was trolled for putting up a congratulatory post. Vijay Mallya, accused of loan default scam involving several Indian public sector banks. (AFP)

“Many congratulations to RCB for an authoritarian win over PBKS tonight to march into the IPL finals,” Vijay Mallya wrote. In the following lines, he added, “Outstanding all round performance in a high pressure contest. Onwards and upwards towards the title. Play Bold.”

RCB secured a win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 played on May 29 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Chandigarh. The final match of IPL 2025 is scheduled to be held on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Take a look at the X post:

How did social media react?

An individual joked, “Iss saal RCB jeet jaye toh wapas aaye aap!” referring to RCB as one of the original franchises which have never won IPL. Another added, “RCB’s performance is high pressure, but Mallya sir, the banks are feeling even more pressure waiting for you.”

A third expressed, “Mallya sahab knows how to ditch Punjab.” A fourth wrote, “RCB made it to the finals — now when are you planning to return to face your own? If all dues are paid, what’s stopping you? Or is ‘Play Bold’ just a slogan for tweets, not courtrooms?”

Vijay Mallya, former Chairman of United Spirits, one of India's largest alcoholic beverage companies, and ex-owner of now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is accused of a loan default scam involving several public sector banks.