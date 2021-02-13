First lady Jill Biden shares pics of Valentine's Day décor at the White House
As Valentines Day approaches, First Lady Jill Biden installed large heart-shaped structures on the North Lawn of the White House which were her "Valentine messages to the country."
According to The Hill, the pink, red and white hearts modelled after "conversation hearts" contained words such as "unity," "compassion" and "courage," and were seen throughout the backdrop.
Many members of the US media posted snapshots of the White House's North Lawn.
In a statement to reporters, the first lady's office said the hearts are a reference "back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family," as quoted by The Hill.
"As you may know, the First Lady is known for her sense of humour, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family," the statement added. "Valentine's Day has always been one of her favourite holidays. Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country."
"Healing; Courage; Love; Compassion; Gratitude; Peace; Amor; Strength; Kindness; Family; Unity. Love, Jill," the first lady wrote from her official account @FLOTUS on Twitter.
The outlet also reported that photos and videos early Friday showed the first lady and President Biden taking a morning stroll on the lawn with their dogs.
President Joe Biden told reporters that "Valentine's Day is a big day, Jill's favourite day."
When asked by reporters what inspired her to install Valentine's hearts, Jill Biden said, "I just wanted some joy and I think just, with the pandemic, everybody's feeling a little down, so it's just a little joy, a little hope. That's all."
President Biden then recounted his first Valentine's Day as vice president, saying that his wife had put a heart in each windowpane of his office that said, "Joe loves Jill."
When asked how he would "extend that love story to the American people that are so down right now," he responded, "Tell them there is hope. There is hope. Stay strong."
